Tampa Police addresses gun violence in New Tampa after series of deadly shootings

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Within the past few weeks, New Tampa has seen a rise in shootings.

Two shootings happened in New Tampa last week, one near Regents Park Drive and one near 8000 New Tampa Boulevard by Portofino Apartments.

The violence leaves three people dead.

Dennis Molfese lives in the area and said hearing that several deadly shootings have occurred is terrifying.

"We have a 13-year-old granddaughter, so you worry about things like that," said Molfese.

Vincent Sleurs is also a resident and is shocked by the deadly shootings.

"Nobody wants to see crime like that happen, especially someone getting killed out on the streets, so hopefully prevention is up there and is a top priority," said Sleurs.

It's an issue groups like Safe and Sound Hillsborough said should be a big focus.

"If there is a problem that does exist, you can solve it through good channels, through the right channels. You don't have to turn to violence. And it's really important to send the right message to our youth that picking up a gun can have consequences that impact your life for the rest of your life," said Julianne Holt with Safe and Sound Hillsborough.

The Tampa Police Department is holding a town hall Monday night, allowing the community and police officers to discuss ways to reduce crime in the area.

Residents are encouraged to voice what safety changes they want to see.

"More police presence, especially on the roads, that's a real big one. I think just showing and having a big presence would be a big help," said Molfese.