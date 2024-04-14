Tampa motorcyclist killed in Hillsborough Avenue crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after slamming into another vehicle, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at about 9:20 p.m. westbound on Hillsborough Avenue at a high rate of speed, a Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

A Cadillac XTS, driven by a 67-year-old Tampa man, was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue.

At the intersection of Montague Street, the Cadillac turned left into the path of the motorcycle, the report stated. The victim hit the Cadillac and was thrown from the motorcycle, which burst into flames.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries.

