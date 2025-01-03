Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talks local safety measures amid terror attack in New Orleans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — As we learn more about the terror attack in New Orleans on New Years Day, it begs the question, how safe are large-scale public events in Tampa?

We asked Tampa Mayor Jane Castor if that attack will launch conversations in our city, especially with Gasparilla around the corner.

"Without a doubt. And we have to look not only at what happened in New Orleans, but what has happened at events throughout the world, and what are things that we can glean from that that will allow us to keep our community safer," she answered.

Mayor Castor is no stranger to the ins and outs of keeping large-scale events safe. Before she became our Mayor, she served as our Police Chief.

"We go down to the most minute details when it comes to a security plan. We always have after-action meetings and reports," she said. "We refine those and we also have to look at every possibility, every potential."

We caught up with the mayor as she helped unveil new safety tools for Tampa Fire and Rescue.

TFR has added a second heavy rescue truck to cover high-risk emergencies, as well as a new firefighter paramedic unit.

Both are necessary as the city sees growth in population and tourism.

We asked Fire Chief Barbara Tripp how the fire department can also play a role if an attack happens in a crowded area.

"It depends on we do work hand in hand with law enforcement and when to come to task force, you know, that's what we do. We work hand in hand with them," she answered.

Mayor Castor adds that the city is always prepared.

"We love our parades and special events here in the city. We have over 1000 a year, and we ensure that those are safe. Each and every one."