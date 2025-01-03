Tampa Fire Rescues adds new life saving emergency trucks to fleet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa Fire Rescue is adding new trucks to its fleet to start off the New Year.

TFR unveiled its two new Heavy Rescue vehicles and a new emergency response unit, Rescue 6, on Friday.

The two Heavy Rescue vehicles will respond to high-risk emergency special operations.

As TFR Chief Barbara Tripp announced the new additions, one was already in action, responding to a fatal car crash.

The trucks are equipped with specialized tools, like inflatables that are capable of lifting something as heavy as 31 tons, tools to cut through metal like car doors, and more.

One of the trucks will replace the aging Heavy Rescue at Station 1 downtown.

The other truck will be housed inside the newest station, Station 21, in New Tampa, drastically cutting down response times on the north end of town.

Those trucks can be used for fires and rescue at high rises, in trenches, confined spaces, extractions, and structural collapses.

Tampa Fire Rescue's Heavy Rescue Technicians completed more than 320 hours of advanced rescue training.

In addition to the new Heavy Rescue vehicles, Tampa Fire Rescue also debuted a new emergency response unit.

Rescue 6 will respond to medical calls and other emergencies within the high-density neighborhoods of Downtown, Channelside, Ybor, and Port Tampa. The unit is especially critical as these areas experience rapid residential growth, increasing the demand for emergency services.

"We all know that our city is growing rapidly, and it's growing very successfully. In our downtown alone, 90% of our office space is filled. It is leased out. And I tell you, we are the envy of most of the cities across the nation," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.