Tampa man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 40-year-old Dontae D. Burton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and the production of child sex abuse material.

Court documents showed Burton arranged commercial sexual activity for two minors, ages 16 and 17, by creating and posting ads for them on adult escort websites.

The DOJ said a jury found him guilty in January 2025.