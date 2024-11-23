Tampa firefighters rescue person from blaze, victim listed in critical condition

TAMPA, Fla — One person was listed in critical condition on Saturday after the victim was rescued from a Tampa house fire.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 1600 block of East Idell Street at 10:30 a.m.

Multiple people called 911 to report that a resident was possibly trapped inside.

On arrival, fire crews found a single-story residential home, heavily involved with smoke and flames.

The adult victim, who was located inside the home, was rescued by

firefighters and taken to a local trauma center in critical mcondition, Tampa fire officials said.

No other occupants were found in the home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

Investigators from Tampa Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and Tampa Police Department are investigating the fire's cause.

No other injuries were reported.