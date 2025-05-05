Watch Now
Tampa Fire crews battle outside fire near Osborne Avenue

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) is battling a large outside fire in the Drew Park area.

TFR said they are working an outside fire near the 3900 block of West Osborne Avenue in Tampa.

No reported injuries.

If possible, TFR said to avoid the area as fire crews battle the blaze.

