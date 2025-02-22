Tampa couple searches for puppy who escaped under the care of a Rover pet sitter

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa couple continues to search for their missing puppy nearly three weeks after he escaped in the care of a Rover pet sitter.

Shelby Caldwell and Zach Evers used the Rover app to find a pet sitter. The couple had a work trip in Washington, D.C.

"We looked on multiple websites and ended up finding this particular Rover. She had fabulous reviews. She actually offered to do a meet and greet," said Shelby Caldwell.

The couple said their Bernedoodle, Blue, escaped in the care of the pet sitter on the evening of Jan. 28.

"The story keeps changing on what happened that night, and key details of the story have been left out and we've actually had to find out those details on our own," said Caldwell.

Blue was last seen on surveillance video in the 800 block of Fletcher Avenue in Tampa near the I-275 overpass.

The video appears to show an SUV hit Blue. He stumbles, gets back up, and runs off along Fletcher Avenue.

"We think the car was going about 30-40 mph. He does, however, roll about ten feet and then gets up and runs away, so we know he survived that accident," said Caldwell.

The couple said the pet sitter blocked them on all forms of communication. They're urging the public to help locate Blue.

"He's our baby. He's the love of our life, and all we want to do is bring him home safely," said Caldwell.

"He would be 7 months old tomorrow."

Caldwell is offering a $4,000 reward for Blue's safe return.

Shelby Caldwell

"If anyone does see him, please do not chase him. He's terrified right now, but take a photo, take a picture, and then contact me immediately and try to stay as close as you possibly can if you do see him," she said.

Caldwell said Blue is about 30 pounds. He has black, white, and gray fur. He also has a couple of pink spots on his nose.

"He does have one blue eye that's why his name is blue, one blue eye and one brown eye," said Caldwell.

We reached out to Rover. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

Most Rover team members are pet parents, and our hearts go out to Blue’s family; we join them in hoping for a healthy and swift reunion. Our team has conducted a thorough review of this situation, and the pet care provider involved is no longer able to offer services through the Rover platform.



Prior to offering services on our platform, all care providers must pass a background check provided by an industry-leading third-party provider. More information can be found here. Before going live on the platform, a Rover team member reviews every profile, and sitters must also pass a safety quiz.



In the rare event that a pet is separated from a care provider, our 24/7 Trust and Safety team works diligently to support search efforts. We utilize various options to best support efforts to reunite the pet with their family. We will pay for flyers to be hung in the search, post in online pet-finding forums, which send alerts to local veterinarians and shelters, and sponsor a significant reward. We also engage our local community of pet care providers to alert them of search efforts. To aid in efforts to find Blue, our team has used all of these options.



This is an unusual experience on our platform; our team takes it very seriously. For some additional context, pet parents in the Tampa Bay area have used Rover to book over 430,000 stays, with over 98% of reviewed stays receiving a 5-star review.

The Rover website also stated, "We will not be responsible or liable for the performance or conduct of Service Providers or Pet Owners, whether online or offline."

ABC Action News reached out to the pet sitter but did not receive a response.

"Just knowing that he's out there is absolutely heartbreaking. We feel so hopeless, and we want nothing more than to bring him home," said Caldwell.

If anyone has any information on Blue please contact 775-742-5886.