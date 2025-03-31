Tampa Bay doctors, women share research and experiences with menopause

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s something every woman will face at some point in her life: menopause. With ABC’s upcoming special with Oprah Winfrey on the topic, ABC Action News heard from doctors and women about the research and their experiences on this stage of life.

Elma Williams lives a full life.

“The kids are grown, gone. If you have grandkids, the grandkids are my second life,” said Williams.

At 69 years old, she’s experienced the inevitable change that life brings.

“There’s worse things to worry about, more things to worry about than menopause, believe me,” said Williams.

Williams went through menopause in her early 50s.

“To me, it wasn’t that bad,” said Williams. “It was just a little you got overheated. Every now and then, I got a little heated, and it was over.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, menopause can happen in the 40s or 50s, but the average age is 51 in the United States.

“It’s a transition from when you are of reproductive age to when you’re now no longer of reproductive age, which suddenly might seem, like, 'Oh my god, am I becoming a grandmother? Is this a sign of aging?'” said Dr. Catherine Lynch. “It’s a natural transition, and managing it or recognizing it is a normal process of our life cycle.”

Dr. Lynch is a USF Health Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“There is a menopausal transition from the pre-menopausal or reproductive age woman to the perimenopausal time where women might have hot flashes, night sweats, may have some irregularity in their cycles to then into menopause,” said Lynch.

Dr. Lynch said there are some very effective therapies to manage menopausal symptoms.

“The most effective therapy for those that are eligible for it is, in fact, hormone therapy. Standard hormone therapy with estrogen or progesterone, depending upon whether or not you have a uterus or not,” said Dr. Lynch. “The important thing is you’re not using hormones for the concept of anti-aging. Jumping onto hormones after you’ve been out of menopause, or out of the transition for more than ten years, or over the age of 60, is going to significantly increase your risk of things like heart disease.”

Of course, you’ll want to talk to your doctor if you’re having significant symptoms.

From one woman to another, Williams points out that no matter your chapter in life, there’s always something good around every corner.

“Don’t dwell on it because you’re going to try to go through all those motions,” said Williams. “Live your life.”

You can catch "An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution" on Monday, March 31 at 10 p.m. on ABC.