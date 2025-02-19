Tampa Bay Bucs player named as victim of home burglaries that targeted pro athletes across the country

TAMPA, Fla. — Department of Justice charged seven Chilean Nationals in connection to burglaries that targeted NFL and NBA players, including a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

According to the DOJ, Acting US Attorney Sara C. Sweeney announced the unsealing of the complaint that charged seven Chilean nationals Pablo Cartes, 24, Ignacio Cartes, 20, Bastian Freraut, 27, Jordan Sanchez, 22, Bastian Morales, 23, Alexander Chavez, 24, and Sergio Cabello, 38 with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

The complaint said the men were members of a South American theft group that burglarized professional NFL and NBA players around the country when they knew they would be away from home on away games or playing in games.

The Group is accused of stealing over $2 million in valuables from the player's homes around the country.

The complaint details burglaries at six athletes' homes across the country, including one in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player's home was burglarized on Oct. 21, 2024, while the team played in Tampa. The Buccaneer player, who is not named, had jewelry, designer watches, a luxury suitcase, and a firearm all stolen from the home.

If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison.