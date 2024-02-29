Tampa Bay area author highlighting historic Black homes

TAMPA, Fla — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But for Jada Wright-Greene when it comes to historic homes they're worth a bit more.

"So, I wrote the book because of my love for black history. My grandmother and mother, who were my first true historians, wanted to make sure I knew all about our history," she said.

Her new book, 'Florida's Historic African American Homes,' is a love letter to Black history and pays homage to the way Black people all over Florida used home ownership to help the community thrive.

"What was so surprising was there was so many prominent Black Floridians in the state that not only kept their wealth for themselves but gave opportunities for other Blacks in the areas,"

she said.

They're people like philanthropist and businessman Garfield Devoe Rogers—who is honored in Tampa's Perry Harvey Sr. Park.

"He bought property in the central village area and built houses," she said.

Wright-Greene tells ABC Action News that she hopes readers walk away knowing more of Florida's rich Black history.

And for those thinking about adding "author" to their own resume, she leaves them with this word of advice:

"Write, write, write. Write all the time," she said.