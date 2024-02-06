Suspect in shooting that injured 4-year-old girl held without bond

TAMPA, Fla. — The State Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit said the man arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl will be held without bond.

On Tuesday, the judge denied James Jackson, 34, bond after the State Attorney argued Jackson was a danger to the community.

Tampa Police said a preliminary investigationrevealed that Jackson, who was driving a 2013 white Kia Optima, got into a roadway altercation with a female driver in a 2014 white Chevy sedan. The Chevy driver was heading east on Melburne Boulevard when she stopped at a red light to turn south onto 50th Street.

Jackson pulled up next to the Chevy with his passenger window down before firing a gun at the Chevy, striking the four-year-old girl who was a passenger in the rear seat. He then fled the area.

Police said Jackson was taken to Falkenburg Road Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.