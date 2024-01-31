Tampa Police make arrest in shooting that injured 4-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has arrested the suspect involved in a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

TPD responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of N. 50th Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 34-year-old James D. Jackson, who was driving a 2013 white KIA Optima, got into a roadway altercation with the people in a 2014 white Chevy sedan.

Jackson fired a gun at the occupants of the Chevy while in the 3000 block of N. 50th Street, striking the 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in the rear seat. He then fled the area.

The 4-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is currently in stable condition. The other people in the Chevy, an adult female driver, an adult male passenger, and one additional rear-seat child passenger, were not injured.

Officers immediately began looking for Jackson, locating the Optima near 56th Street and E. Hillsborough Avenue at approximately 7:42 p.m.

They stopped the vehicle at Spectrum Boulevard and E. Fowler Avenue, arresting Jackson without incident. During the arrest, a gun that had been tossed from the Optima was recovered.

Jackson is currently being detained and interviewed by detectives, with final charges to be determined.