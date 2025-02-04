Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Suspect identified after allegedly firing at Tampa Police officers

tampa police generic
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police identified a suspect who they say shot at officers during a fight on Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said at 10:30 a.m., officers were responding to an unrelated offense around the 4900 block of East Busch Boulevard when they saw Matt Fowler, 23, checking the doors and door handles of nearby homes.

Officers directed their attention to Fowler and went to engage him to investigate what he was doing. A fight then broke out, and Fowler pulled out a gun, aimed it at one of the officers, and pulled the trigger.

The officer was not hit, but police immediately returned fire. Fowler was not hit either but was taken into custody a short time later.

According to TPD, Fowler has a "violent history" and was just released from prison around a year ago for violent offenses.

Police are still investigating the incident.


A disabled veteran bought solar panels to reduce energy costs, but he could lose his home after learning that the financing he thought he was approved for fell through. The I-Team is digging into how the homeowner applied for a loan that wasn’t even available in his county and who stands to benefit.

Florida disabled veteran faces loss of home over solar panel debt

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.