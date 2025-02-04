Suspect identified after allegedly firing at Tampa Police officers

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police identified a suspect who they say shot at officers during a fight on Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said at 10:30 a.m., officers were responding to an unrelated offense around the 4900 block of East Busch Boulevard when they saw Matt Fowler, 23, checking the doors and door handles of nearby homes.

Officers directed their attention to Fowler and went to engage him to investigate what he was doing. A fight then broke out, and Fowler pulled out a gun, aimed it at one of the officers, and pulled the trigger.

The officer was not hit, but police immediately returned fire. Fowler was not hit either but was taken into custody a short time later.

According to TPD, Fowler has a "violent history" and was just released from prison around a year ago for violent offenses.

Police are still investigating the incident.