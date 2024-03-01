Suspect arrested after 14-year-old killed, 1 other injured in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a 14-year-old boy was killed and one other was injured in Plant City early Thursday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said an investigation revealed Abraham Melendez, 22, the victims and others drove to the area of West House Street and Lakewood Avenue around 1 a.m. with the intent of committing a robbery.

According to police, the victims, the boy and an 18-year-old man, were shot during the robbery attempt. Melendez took them both to South Florida Baptist Hospital on North Alexander Street.

The boy had what was described as "upper body trauma," while the other victim survived with upper body trauma, police said. The 18-year-old is still being treated.

Detectives charged Melendez with murder in the second degree by a person other than a person engaged in robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

Anyone with information should contact Plant City Police Department Sergeant Gerald Baker at 813-757-9200. Information may be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.