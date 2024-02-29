14-year-old killed, 1 other injured in Plant City; police investigating

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was killed and one other was injured in Plant City early Thursday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said officers responded to South Florida Baptist Hospital on North Alexander Street around 1 a.m. after both victims were brought in. The boy had what was described as "upper body trauma," while the other victim, 18, survived with upper body trauma, police said.

Dane McVee lives in a duplex near where police say the violence may have started.

“It was like five rapid rounds. Pow, pow, pow, pow. It was so close I couldn’t tell what direction it was coming from.”

The boy died at the hospital, but the 18-year-old is continuing to receive treatment.

Plant City Police said later Thursday morning that the shooting happened in the vicinity of W. House Street and Lakewood Avenue.

“I can’t imagine their families obviously must be grief-stricken and heartbroken to have to deal with that. But that is what fuels us to work hard and make sure that we can bring whoever is responsible for this to justice," said Capt. Al Van Duyne.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.