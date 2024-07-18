Summer theater camp provides opportunity for kids to shine at The Straz

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the dream of any young Tampa Bay performer—to sing and dance under the bright lights of The Straz.

This weekend, that dream is coming true.

It’s all part of The Patel Conservatory’s annual summer camp, which is open to students of all abilities and backgrounds, ages 10 to 13, from across Tampa Bay.

“This is a great place to start because we focus on the educational opportunities, learning how to move your body and voice in the correct way so that you are the best performer you can be,” said camp director Sarah Berland.

Berland said the best part about these camps is watching young performers get their first taste of what a Broadway show looks and feels like.

“Our scenic builds, our professional scenic painters, props people, they are all coming in to provide a professional experience for student actors,” said Berland. “And they take it, and they run, and they make it their own, and I love watching them grow in their confidence and their self-worth as performers.”

“This is really my first like real production and when I saw the advertisement for it I was like, ‘wow that sounds like that could be a really good use of my summer,’” said 13-year-old Olivia Jones.

Jones had no idea she would end up being cast as Princess Fiona, one of the leads.

“I feel so lucky because The Straz Center is such an amazing place, especially The Patel Conservatory. They are so supportive of your dreams. They don’t make you think that wanting to go on Broadway is stupid or wanting to perform is stupid. They prepare you for it.”

Brook Girodani, 13, is playing Shrek. She said this experience could be the beginning of something really special.

“You know, in like schools, you are more doing it just for fun. But here they teach you everything, and they make sure you get everything right so that you can actually do this as a career,” said Giordani, who hopes to perform on Broadway one day.

“This is a great opportunity to flush out being in a full production and understanding what that process is like," said Berland. "It leads to many opportunities here at The Straz Center through other productions that we do during our school year. If we worked with you before we definitely want to work with you again.”

Then there is 11-year-old Mekhi Richardson, who is paying Donkey. He hopes to inspire other students to pursue their talents, whatever they may be.

“To feel like people are looking up to me, it feels really nice because maybe they’d want to pursue this as a career like I also do. So to show them that you can do anything that you put your mind to,” said Richardson.

For more information on future Patel Conservatory camps and programs, click here.