Storms impact travel at Tampa Airport as people arrive for Spring Break

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's one of the busiest times of the year at Tampa International Airport, but storms are impacting flights.

"Hit the beach a couple days, maybe just hang out and have fun and relax," said Brandi Musgrave, who traveled to Tampa for Spring Break on Sunday.

"We are just going to go with the flow, hang out at the beach, figure out day by day what to do," said Lillie Fishero, who also traveled to Tampa for Spring Break.

It's Spring Break for many and with that, airport leaders are estimating roughly three million people will travel through the airport over the next few weeks,

"We just want some sun and some warmer weather…it hasn't been super warm in Indiana over the last couple of weeks," said Musgrave.

But for those who flew into the Tampa International Airport on Sunday, things got off to a bumpy start.

"The flight was a little bumpy, I'm not going to lie. We went through some storms, but we made it," said Fishero.

"A little bumpy to begin with, and I think they diverted us around the weather," said Musgrave.

Deadly storms are making their way through the southern part of the country, and now that storm system is moving into the Tampa Bay area as a weaker system.

"It's not ideal to come in and the weather is not very nice. I think the highs tomorrow are only like 60's, but you know it's better than 30 degrees in Indiana," said Fishero.

Musgrave said that no matter the forecast over the next couple of days, her family will have a good time.

"We're from Indiana. We are used to storms, tornadoes, thunderstorms, so we just want to have a good time together. The weather is not that doesn't depend on whether we are happy or not. We just like being together and being on vacation," said Musgrave.