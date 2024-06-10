Shuttle service provided after indefinite Sulphur Springs pool closure

TAMPA, Fla. — Following frustrations over the closure of a popular pool, Tampa city leaders brought forth both short-term and potential long-term solutions for people in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

On these sizzling summer days, nothing feels better than a dip in the pool.

“It’s hot. Our kids need it,” said Rasheka White.

However, for neighbors in Sulphur Springs, their local pool is locked up. The Sulphur Springs pool is closed indefinitely.

White grew up using that pool, and it’s somewhere she’d like to be able to take her kids.

“Kinda sad because I wanted my kids to enjoy that type of pool and atmosphere that I did too,” she said.

Last month, people reached out to ABC Action News, upset about the pool’s closure. The pool has been closed for repairs since November; later, the city learned it needed extensive work to fix it.

Those frustrations didn’t go unheard.

Starting this past weekend, Tampa Parks and Recreation is operating a shuttle service that will run from the Sulphur Springs pool to the Copeland pool. It’s about a 10-minute drive.

This pool shuttle is free, but people will be asked to sign a waiver.

“When we take away a public amenity, we want to provide opportunity, and hopefully we don’t take it away for too long,” said Tony Mulkey, the Director for Tampa Parks and Recreation.

The topic came up at Tampa City Council last week, even looking for long-term solutions.

“I don’t want to let the community down,” said Tampa City Council Member Guido Maniscalco. “I think it would be a noble and worthy investment to build a new pool, maybe if we can’t fix it properly, and take it from there.”

“I’d really prefer to look at replacement just because at the point that you put $4 million in to fix and move the water and do this, why not put that toward a new pool, and the sooner we start thinking about that, the sooner we can get it open,” said Tampa City Council Member Lynn Hurtak.

Neighbors know it’s not just a way to beat the heat but a necessary resource for the whole community.

“It brings them together, and it’s a fun atmosphere. They need it, a brand-new pool,” said Gloria Woodley, a neighbor.

That shuttle will run six days a week through August 10, which is the scheduled end of operation for Tampa’s seasonal pools.

Here is a timetable for the shuttle service provided by Tampa Parks and Recreation.

The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department