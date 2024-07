TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. today (July 25) at the 6800 block of South Trask Street, according to Tampa Police.

The adult woman was found shot at the location. Police say this is an isolated incident, and all people involved are known.

TPD did not provide details on any arrests and noted that it was very early in the investigation.