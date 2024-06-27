Seminole Heights couple opens WU Asian Fusion Restaurant in beloved neighborhood

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Anya Obringer and Jose Fradera have Puerto Rican roots but Asian cuisine dreams.

The married couple recently opened WU Asian Fusion Restaurant in their Seminole Heights neighborhood (4410 N Florida Ave., Tampa), twisting their own heritage with Korean, Japanese, and Chinese dishes.

The love affair started when Anya visited Korea while in the military.

Pork belly bao buns, mushrooms bowls, spicy chicken sandwiches, lychee lemonade, and boba drinks all adorn the menu,

"These are normally things that we'd cook at home that we enjoy eating," says Anya.

The couple converted an old garage into an open-air hipster picnic setting, with carefully prepared food served in a casual atmosphere.

"We love Seminole Heights," she says. "The sense of community is really cool."

