Savannah Bananas will return to Tampa with Bananaland at Sea cruise

Stephen B. Morton / AP
The Savannah Bananas line up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you've ever wanted to keep the party going after a Savannah Bananas game, now may be your chance—the showstopping team is bringing banana ball to the high seas.

Bananaland at Sea will set sail from Tampa on Feb. 9, 2026, and head to Cozumel, Mexico, for a four-day immersive experience with the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters and more.

Teams will sing, dance and get up to their usual antics, even giving cruise-goers an opportunity to connect with their favorite players through games and activities.

It seems like the team may be showing Tampa a little love, considering the Bananas just took over Raymond James Stadium on March 15. Their performance was seen by more than 65,000 people.

"Fans have given us a reason to do this. The fan support has been unbelievable. I'm just so proud and so happy for the players to experience something like this," Bananas owner Jesse Cole said about the game at Raymond James. "You hope to play Major League Baseball. You have that goal, and you have that dream. But you can never picture this."

Sign up for presale bookings for Bananaland at Sea here.

