Riverview teacher and coach arrested for sexual battery, unlawful sexual activity with minor

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a prior Riverview High School teacher and coach for sexual battery and unlawful sexual activity with a minor on Friday.

HCSO said that David Patrick Coffey, 34, was using social media apps to have inappropriate conversations with the victim. Detectives later learned that Coffey and the victim would meet up on "numerous separate occasions" for sexual interactions.

Coffey was hired by Hillsborough County Public Schools in 2015 as a Social Studies teacher and coached athletes at different levels in football, flag football, golf, and wrestling since 2015.

Coffey was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery, four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, unlawful sexual activity with a minor (authority figure over a student), and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

"This man abused his power as not only an authority figure but a mentor to young women," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation is still ongoing.