Multiple cars and diesel caught fire in Brandon area, some diesel in sewer: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said it is working a fire involving multiple cars and diesel, and some of the diesel ended up in a nearby sewer.

The fire is in an industrial area of Highway 301 and South US 60 in the Brandon area.

HCFR said the cars and diesel have been extinguished, but they are still working on the sewers.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

