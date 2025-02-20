Residents react to study ranking Tampa among top cities with people in financial distress

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're struggling to pay the bills while living in Tampa, a new study found you're not alone.

According to the study from WalletHub, Tampa is among the top ten cities with the most people in financial distress.

Tampa claimed the eighth spot on the list with a total score of 63.68. Three other Florida cities also made the top ten, including Jacksonville in third place, Orlando in sixth, and Miami in ninth.

"WalletHub defines financial distress as having a credit account in forbearance or with deferred payments, meaning the account holder has been granted temporary relief from making payments due to financial hardship," the study said.

Houston, Texas, took first place, while Atlanta, Georgia, came in second.

To conduct their research, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities without data limitations in six categories: credit score, people with accounts in distress, average number of accounts in distress, change in number of bankruptcy filings from Dec. 2023 to Dec. 2024, "debt" search interest index and "loans" search interest index.

WalletHub said they determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score.

Some people in Tampa weren't surprised by the study.

“Definitely a dramatic change over the last, we'll say, five years for sure," said Jason Burrelli, who lives in Tampa. "I mean, really, cost of everything, groceries, everything’s going up, so it’s definitely harder for sure.”

For those facing tough financial situations, Thomas Yannetti, the Director of Financial Planning at Taylor Financial, said first get organized and look at your fixed and variable expenses.

“We like to say the 20-60-20 rule, so 20 percent should be going to savings, 60 percent of your income should be for your expenses, and then 20 percent should be for those discretionary things, maybe it’s a vacation," said Yannetti.

Experts at Wallethub suggest people facing hard times should consider hardship programs, try debt management, and budget carefully.

“There’s companies out there that will consolidate your debt at a lower interest rate, so that might be a good option for someone, or also too if they’re employed and they have a 401(k), you could also take a loan against your 401(k)," said Yannetti.