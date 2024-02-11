Record 68 million Americans will be bet on Sunday's game, the American Gaming Association reports

It's the first Super Bowl weekend where Floridians can legally bet on sports since the state changed its gambling laws.

According to the American Gaming Association, 68 million adult Americans will be bet on Sunday's game.

The trade group projects 35% more gamblers this year than last year, with a record 23.1 billion dollars worth of bets.

While fans are fired up for one of the biggest sports days of the year, the Addiction Center reports gambling can stimulate the brain's reward system in a similar way that substances can.

Turning Point of Tampa, which offers addiction treatment, is located in Tampa.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can speak to someone today at 1-800-662-4357 or visit the link below.

SAMHSA - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration