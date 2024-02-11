Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Record 68 million Americans will be bet on Sunday's game, the American Gaming Association reports

sports-betting-AP.jpg
AP Photo/Wayne Parry
sports-betting-AP.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 16:39:45-05

It's the first Super Bowl weekend where Floridians can legally bet on sports since the state changed its gambling laws.

According to the American Gaming Association, 68 million adult Americans will be bet on Sunday's game.

The trade group projects 35% more gamblers this year than last year, with a record 23.1 billion dollars worth of bets.

While fans are fired up for one of the biggest sports days of the year, the Addiction Center reports gambling can stimulate the brain's reward system in a similar way that substances can.

Turning Point of Tampa, which offers addiction treatment, is located in Tampa.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can speak to someone today at 1-800-662-4357 or visit the link below.

SAMHSA - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.