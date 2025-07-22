Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frustration grows for Tampa Councilmember Viera over slow flood relief funding

Nine months after Hurricane Milton caused significant damage, Tampa City Council members express frustration over delayed funding to help affected homeowners rebuild.
Frustration grows for Tampa Councilmember Viera over slow flood relief funding
  • The Tampa Overlook neighborhood was greatly impacted by Hurricane Milton.
  • A year later, one council member is upset because the city has not given out more money to help the families still rebuilding.

  • After Milton settled, countless people were left with flooded homes to rebuild.
  • Councilman Louis Vieira is pushing for more help for those homeowners.
  • In two weeks, the city will return to the council to see how quickly the money can be distributed.

