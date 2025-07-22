Frustration grows for Tampa Councilmember Viera over slow flood relief funding

- The Tampa Overlook neighborhood was greatly impacted by Hurricane Milton.
- A year later, one council member is upset because the city has not given out more money to help the families still rebuilding.
- After Milton settled, countless people were left with flooded homes to rebuild.
- Councilman Louis Vieira is pushing for more help for those homeowners.
- In two weeks, the city will return to the council to see how quickly the money can be distributed.
