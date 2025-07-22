Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ground stop for some flights to Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said departures to Tampa International Airport (TPA) are grounded until 9:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms in north Florida.

The FAA notice said the ground stop of flights to TPA has a medium (30-60%) probability of extending and applies to departures from the southeastern United States.

TPA said the ground stop is not impacting flights departing from Tampa at this time.

