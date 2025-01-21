Rebel Yell: Billy Idol announced tour stop in Tampa with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

TAMPA, Fla — Billy Idol announced he is coming back to Tampa for a tour stop this spring.

Billy Idol will bring his "It's a Nice Day to...Tour Again" tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 10.

Artist pre-sales for the concert will begin on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m., local pre-sales will start on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. and the general onsale will start on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

The rocker, known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Mony Mony" last performed in the Tampa area at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater in 2023, but has not performed in Tampa since 1990 when he played at the Sundome with Faith No More.

For more information on tickets, visit this link for Live Nation