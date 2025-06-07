Pups Pub in Tampa closes after legal battle

TAMPA, Fla. — Pups Pub in Tampa had a farewell party today as owner Alex Wright shut down the dog-friendly bar after a prolonged legal battle over Florida laws.

Wright says he opened this business five years ago through a small business loan the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issued.

FDOH had approved the establishment back then, but now, there are some legal issues that have arisen.

Before 2022, the DOH and inspectors across Florida interpreted the law to allow indoor dog bars, except for service dogs.

Now, under the new interpretation by the FDOH & appellate court judges, the state has declared that dogs are prohibited from any indoor area that shares the same structure as the bar, even in spaces where no food or drinks are served.

In one of the ruling documents, it says quote, “ice and beverages are defined as food.”

Wright is frustrated and so upset with the interpretations that he did not want to speak on camera.

But off camera, he told ABC Action News, “We passed four inspections all by different inspectors. We never failed an inspection ever. We were complimented - 'you guys are one of the cleaner bars.'And yet, we get screwed.”

With all the back and forth in court, Wright says he is down more than one million dollars.

He says if this ruling is enforced, every dog bar in Florida operating under previously approved models could end up facing the same fate as Pups Pub.

Eric Vizinas is a Patron of the bar.

"This has been a community for places where people can bring their dogs and they can socialize, and especially here in Tampa where it rains all summer long. This gives people a place to go where they actually socialize their dog and go somewhere where it's not just rainy and wet and muddy, right? People here are going to really miss this place."

Even though this business is shutting down today, this is not the end. The owner said he is going to keep fighting to get this place back open.