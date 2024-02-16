Publix "Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic" converted to drive-thru packet pick-up event

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to weather circumstances, the Publix "Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic" has been converted to a drive-thru packet pick-up event for kids.

According to Susan C. Harmeling, executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, the event is being converted due to rainy conditions, which will lead to a "damp field and slippery track."

Harmeling said the National Weather Service said even though heavy rain isn't forecast until the afternoon, the morning will begin as dark and gloomy, making the conditions unfavorable for the race.

In place of the race, there will be a new drive-thru event, complete with vendors, mascots, balloon twisters, and more.

Vehicles can drive through the event's start structure and be directed around the parking lot exterior.

All race numbers, goody bags, shirts, and medals will be handed out from the back of Jefferson's auditorium. After picking up any race goodies, vehicles will be directed to vendor row, where vendors will be set up to engage with the children and hand out any additional items.

The new event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.