Protests in downtown Tampa call for end to ICE raids across the country

Tense moments in Tampa near City Hall with ICE protesters.
  • Protesters in downtown Tampa call for an end to ICE raids happening across the country.
  • Tampa protests are in response to demonstrations in Los Angeles.
  • Our reporter was there when protesters and counter-protesters had a short, intense exchange in the middle of the road.

"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."

A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.

"Our children do not belong in cages:" Sarasota family demands return of daughter held by ICE

