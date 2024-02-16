Watch Now
Police video shows driver throw gun over bridge during Tampa high-speed chase

Tampa police officers were attempting a traffic stop when the driver fled. Aviation officers captured the chase from the air, including the moment the driver threw a rifle into the Hillsborough River. A dive team was able to recover the rifle about 18 feet underwater. Officers were eventually able to make contact and take the driver into custody.
Tampa Police Chase
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 10:08:09-05
  • Tampa Police released video Friday showing a high-speed chase and how officers on the ground and in the air helped stop the vehicle.
  • TPD chopper video showed the high-speed chase including when the driver threw items out of the car
  • Police said the dive team found a rifle where an item was thrown from the car
  • Driver eventually stopped and faces multiple felony charges from the chase
  • Watch the chase video above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

