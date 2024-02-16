- Tampa Police released video Friday showing a high-speed chase and how officers on the ground and in the air helped stop the vehicle.
- TPD chopper video showed the high-speed chase including when the driver threw items out of the car
- Police said the dive team found a rifle where an item was thrown from the car
- Driver eventually stopped and faces multiple felony charges from the chase
- Watch the chase video above.
Police video shows driver throw gun over bridge during Tampa high-speed chase
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 10:08:09-05
