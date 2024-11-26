Police investigate shooting in Tampa that injured a teen

TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teen. According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), they responded to the 2100 block of West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man in his mid-teens shot. He was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable, according to TPD.

Police said that an altercation took place before the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).