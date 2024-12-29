Watch Now
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Channelside area: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Channelside area.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened in the 600 block of Channelside Drive on Saturday night.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

TPD said there is no threat to the public and will share updates when available.

This is a developing story. Check back at abcactionnews.com for updates.

