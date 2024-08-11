Plant City pregnant woman loses unborn baby in crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A pregnant woman from Plant City lost her unborn child on Sunday after she was injured in a Hillsborough County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

A Toyota Venza, driven by a 57-year-old Valrico man, was traveling eastbound on State Road 574 at about 7:13 a.m.

A 35-year-old Plant City man, who was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on S.R. 574, was stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sydney Dover Road.

According to an FHP report, the Venza driver failed to stop and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries.

His passenger, the 37-year-old pregnant female passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

However, the woman’s unborn child later died because of the crash, the report stated.

Neither the Venza driver nor his female passenger were injured.