TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police is investigating a crash that happened on Adamo Drive early Monday morning.

TPD said shortly after 3 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Adamo Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive will remain blocked as police investigate.