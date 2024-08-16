Parents of special needs kids seeing progress with in-classroom therapists

TAMPA — Tamara Perez’s son, Grayson, just started the 4th grade. She says she is thankful he’ll be able to have an ABA therapist with him in the classroom three days a week.

“They’ve helped in the classroom with his confidence. His communication,” said Perez.

ABA Stands for applied behavior analysis. It’s where pre-approved therapists work side by side with kids like Grayson, who has autism, helping them with anything they need to succeed in school, including social skills.

“We were really worried about will he have a friend in school. He has not one best friend, but six,” said Perez.

While Grayson’s school in Hillsborough County agreed to the therapist plan his mom wanted, not everyone is having the same success.

That’s why Tamara is still leading Project ABA Rights. She says there still needs to be more consistency in how schools in Florida work with ABA therapists, who are often prescribed by doctors and covered by insurance.

“It’s not really equitable for all students. Each principal interprets the law in their own way. So, not every single student gets a fair shot at getting ABA therapy into their school,” said Perez.

In Pasco County, where Jessica Silber’s son is in school, they have had nearly 200 requests for private instruction personnel.

She also advocates for special needs parents with her company, Elevate Advocate, and has watched ABAs help her son, who also has autism.

She says Pasco County now has a plan to work with parents and collaborate on a plan.

“It will be more of a team type decision based on the students' needs. Rather than just saying not in the classroom. Only for two hours at a time. It will be very individualized,” said Silber.

There is concern that too many people in the classroom can cause disruptions, but ABA advocates say these therapists help limit those disruptions.

These parents are also concerned about a clause in the ABA agreement that could hold parents financially responsible for a wide variety of things that can happen in the classroom.

But overall, they say they are seeing progress.

“I am super excited to know that there is a process in place and that we are basing it individualized. And we are not just saying one thing for every kid because every kid with autism is different,” said Silber.