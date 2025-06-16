Hillsborough County Schools keeps kids fueled through summer food service program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some families rely on school as the source of food for their kids, but when school is out for summer, local districts still provide healthy, nutritious meals.

Nine-year-old Scarlett Torres and Grayson Noel know the recipe for student success means having the right ingredients.

"It just makes me feel good,” said Torres.

"I'm eating a chicken biscuit, tater tots, and apples. I'm drinking milk,” said Noel.

Before food makes it on their plate, Hillsborough County Schools' student nutrition services team preps and packages.

"We are anticipating about 400,000 meals, but we are ready for more,” said HCPS General Manager of Student Nutrition Services Shani Hall.

Hillsborough County Schools is hosting its annual summer food service program for children. The program offers kids breakfast and lunch for free at schools that provide summer school programs.

"We always say a hungry child can't learn, but during the summer when somebody's hungry, they can't enjoy their summer break either,” said Hall.

All children 18 and under are welcome to attend an open school on Mondays through Thursdays. Families can find mealtimes posted on the front office window.

The district wants families to know the child doesn't have to be enrolled in summer school to take advantage of the free meals.

That's a big deal for families, especially when school's out.

“A lot of children rely on school breakfast, lunch, and a lot of times dinner at our schools, and so we get to offer meals over the summer when school is out to help bridge the gap with food insecurity and just troubles that families have keeping food on the table,” said Hall.

To find summer meals near you, visit www.summerbreakspot.org or call 211 or 850-617-7170.