Tampa adds water fountains to highly travelled side walks in heat zones

TAMPA, Fla. — As summers grow increasingly hotter, Tampa city officials are taking steps to keep residents and their pets stay hydrated.

Mayor Jane Castor unveiled the installation of a new public water fountain on N. 22nd Street in East Tampa to address the escalating heat index.

“Our summers are getting hotter and hotter, not only here in Tampa, but worldwide,” Castor stated. “What we are highlighting today is our amazing water department, who creates some of the best water in the world. The first public fountain has been installed on 22nd Street, a location chosen intentionally due to its status as a ‘heat desert’—a neighborhood that is significantly hotter than the rest of the city.”

Data from heat studies conducted throughout Tampa indicates that certain neighborhoods experience extreme temperatures for various reasons. To not only cool the city but also enhance environmental sustainability, the Tampa Water Department is pursuing an initiative to plant 30,000 trees by 2030. These trees, including beautiful oak varieties, will help filter pollution and provide critical shade in community areas.

“Since 2022, Tampa has experienced more than 90 days with a heat index over 100 degrees,” Castor continued. “Heat kills more people than hurricanes and tornadoes combined. This is something that needs to be taken seriously, and can certainly be deadly.”

The newly installed fountains are designed to cater to adults, children, and even pets. Sarah Burns, the Water Planning Manager for the City of Tampa, expressed pride in the initiative.

“The Tampa Water Department is proud to provide clean, high-quality drinking water and to make it more accessible throughout our community. If you pass by the new fountain, you’ll see the words refill, reduce, refresh, along with a convenient bottle filling station, which supports sustainability by offering a free, eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles.”

Kayla Caselli, interim Sustainability and Resilience Director, shared insight into the project’s conception.

“About one year ago, we released our Tampa Heat Resilience Playbook,” she said. “The number of days we’ve had a heat index over 100 has increased fourfold from the 1960s to the 2020s. Heat isn’t just an uncomfortable inconvenience; it is a danger to public health.”

Caselli explained the importance of the chosen location, noting the active community engagement that signaled a need for a hydration station.

“This corridor is vibrant. It has a lot of things that make it important to this community,” she stated, referencing local schools and community gardens contributing to a busy pedestrian area.

Tampa’s public water fountain initiative is a collaborative effort among various city departments, including the Water Department, Parks and Recreation, and external partners such as the nonprofit Resilient Cities Catalyst, which provided funding support.

Mayor Castor emphasized the efficiency of city resources in completing such projects: “We have this team, and we’re getting ready to add other teams that can do these projects quickly and in a much more affordable fashion than contracting them out.”

In response to community inquiries about ongoing health risks related to extreme heat, officials acknowledged an increase in heat-related incidents reported by Tampa Fire Rescue personnel but noted that specific numbers were not available.

As plans progress, the city intends to install more water fountains throughout Tampa, with future locations under discussion, including an upcoming fountain along the popular Riverwalk.

For now, residents are encouraged to visit the new hydration station on 22nd Street to enjoy the benefits of clean and refreshing water while taking measures to stay cool during Tampa's sweltering summer months.