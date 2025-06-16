Watch Now
Man in custody after shooting at police substation on Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the police substation on Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Police said a man shot the substation overnight.

No injuries were reported.

There is a press conference scheduled by police coming later.

This is a developing story.

