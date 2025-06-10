Overnight Tampa shooting leading to car crash under investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help in its investigation into a shooting that caused a car crash early June 10.
Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 3 a.m. near the area of North 18th Street and East 25th Avenue.
A vehicle driving through the intersection was struck by gunfire at the time, causing it to hit a tree and overturn, according to police.
Two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash, but they were not hit by the gunfire.
Three unoccupied and parked vehicles were also struck.
If you have information on the incident, contact Tampa PD.
"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."
A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.