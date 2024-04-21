Over 65-year-old manatee Juliet dies at ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa announced the death of Juliet, a manatee with an estimated age of over 65 years old, on Sunday.

ZooTampa said that over the past week, Juliet was undergoing a routine medical assessment where she displayed health issues likely related to her age. The zoo said she declined suddenly overnight and passed away early Sunday morning.

Last December, Juliet was one of two manatees transferred to ZooTampa to receive urgent medical care at the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, one of only four critical centers in America for the advanced care of critically injured, sick, and orphaned manatees.

Before being transferred to ZooTampa, Juliet had resided at Miami Seaquarium since the late 1950s.

“For more than four months, both Romeo and Juliet had successfully adapted to their new environments in the Zoo’s rehabilitation pools and were socializing with other manatees, Romeo continues to thrive,” stated Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, ZooTampa’s senior vice president of animal health, conservation, and education. “When Juliet arrived at the zoo, there were many aspects of her overall health that were unknown."

According to Dr. Stringfield, Juliet weighed 3,045 pounds and her age made her one of the oldest known manatees.

A necropsy will be performed, according to ZooTampa.