Cleaning company gives back to cancer patients with fresh outlook on home and life

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a new non-profit organization building momentum in Tampa that’s teaming up trade professionals with cancer patients. They call themselves the Compassion Coalition.

Since 2017, Michael Vazquez, of Krazy Kleen, has power-washed, free of charge, more than 200 homes of people living with cancer. It’s a personal mission for him and his family.

“My wife, when she was 39 years old, was diagnosed with colon cancer,” said Vazquez. “So, we are doing this to number one, help people who are battling cancer, and most importantly, to let people know that there is hope.”

Everett Bohannan is one of the latest recipients of a clean home. He’s been battling prostate cancer on and off for the past decade.

“I take 13 pills a day, but at one time it was 27,” said Bohannan.

When it comes to strength and income, both can dwindle significantly when there is a cancer diagnosis involved.

“I had difficulty breathing when I walked from the bedroom to the kitchen,” said Bohannan.

He said something like a clean home can be lost in the shuffle.

“One of the ladies that we cleaned her house said, ‘I know I’m sick, but I don’t want my house to look sick,’ so we are bringing some relief,” said Vazquez.

As Michael visited more and more homes of cancer patients, he realized there was always more work that needed to be done.

“They’ll always ask me, ‘hey, hey, do you know a guy that can fix my screen, you know a guy that can trim my trees, do you know a guy that can take care of my air conditioner,”’ said Vazquez.

So, this year, Michael and his wife Diana started the non-profit organization, the Compassion Coalition.

“We are looking for like-minded businesses and individuals that want to partner with us and add more solutions to what we’ve been bringing to somebody’s house,” said Vazquez.

Bohannan said something as simple as returning from a doctor’s appointment to a clean home can really make your day.

“He’s doing God’s work, and I really appreciate that, and he’s a friend forever,” said Bohannan.

Every patient also receives a set of bamboo bed sheets, designed by Diana, as a little memento.

“Cause a lot of times, people that are dealing with cancer, the chemo and the radiation, it affects their skin, and they become highly sensitive to whatever it is they are wearing or touching, more importantly trying to get some sleep at night,” said Vazquez.

“To know that there are some really nice people out there, it gives me hope, it gives me hope for the future,” said Bohannan.

The Compassion Coalition hopes to extend its outreach by sending bed sheets to children with cancer all over the country.

For more information, go to thecompassioncoalition.org.