Outback Steakhouse parent company announces multiple restaurant closures

TAMPA, Fla. — The parent company of Outback Steakhouse announced that they have closed multiple "underperforming" restaurants across the country.

According to CNN, Bloomin' Brands, based out of Tampa, said the closures impacted 33 of the 41 restaurants on Feb. 23, including Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Flemings, but Outback was hit the hardest.

A spokesperson from the company said closing restaurants is "never easy."

“This was a business decision that has no reflection on the staff or their service," the spokesperson said. "Many team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at another restaurant."

Employees who don't have the opportunity to transfer, however, will receive severance, they said.