One lane blocked on I-275 North at mile marker 58 due to crash: FHP

TAMPA — A crash on I-275 in Hillsborough County has caused traffic backups.
Florida Highway Patrol said the left lane is blocked at mile marker 58 along I-275 North due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Traffic cameras in the area show slow traffic in all lanes.
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. No other information has been provided on the crash.
Tampa Bay Rays confirm they are in talks to be sold
According to the Rays, they are in talks to sell the team to a group including Jacksonville-based home developer Patrick Zalupski.
Tampa Bay Rays confirm they are in talks to be sold