One lane blocked on I-275 North at mile marker 58 due to crash: FHP

FDOT
TAMPA — A crash on I-275 in Hillsborough County has caused traffic backups.

Florida Highway Patrol said the left lane is blocked at mile marker 58 along I-275 North due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic cameras in the area show slow traffic in all lanes.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. No other information has been provided on the crash.

