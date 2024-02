TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one child was injured when an SUV slammed into a school bus Monday morning.

According to TPD, the SUV hit the school bus a little after 7 a.m. Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Rome Avenue and W. Columbus Drive.

Video from Action Air One showed the SUV hit the bus on the left side at the intersection.

Police said one child on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.