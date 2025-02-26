Watch Now
Off-duty deputy hits pedestrian, causing serious injuries: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night, according to officials.

HCSO said the incident occurred around 9:04 p.m. at West Hillsborough Avenue and Memorial Highway when the victim, a 30-year-old man, was attempting to cross the highway and entered the path of a marked Hillsborough Sheriff’s Chevy Tahoe.

The deputy, 26, immediately rendered life-saving aid to the man, who was seriously injured. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue then arrived and took the pedestrian to the hospital.

There are no other details available at this time.


