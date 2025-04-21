No gun located: USF police investigate after gun case and empty ammunition magazines were found on campus

TAMPA, Fla. — A gun case and empty ammunition magazines were discovered over the weekend on the University of South Florida campus.

The University of South Florida Police (USFPD) said they found an empty gun case, empty ammunition magazines, and some personal belongings in the Fine Art Building on the Tampa campus on Saturday (April 19), but no gun was located.

On Sunday, USFPD said they utilized two canine units from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office trained in detecting firearms to search the Fine Arts building and the surrounding area. No guns were found during the search, and USFPD said they have no information to believe there is any credible threat on campus.

The USFPD said they are working with local and federal law enforcement to determine to whom the items belong.

USFPD said they have increased law enforcement presence on the campus since the shooting on Florida State University's campus on Thursday and encourages the community to report anything that seems out of place.