New York Yankees honor Oldsmar Cares during HOPE week

TAMPA, Fla. — Before Monday night's game at Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees honored local non-profit, Oldsmar Cares.

It's part of the New York Yankees HOPE week which stands for Helping Others Preserve and Excel, a week-long initiative that brings 5 stories to inspire individuals into action.

The New York Yankees saw this story on ABC Action News about Oldsmar Cares springing into action after Hurricane Helene to help the community.

"They'r recognizing there's a need in the community. They're recognizing the people in the community that meet that need. You know, we all need hope. No matter how high we are, how low we are, there's always hope for a brighter future. And I think the Yankees definitely exemplify that," explains Michelle Baldwin, with Oldsmar Cares.

Jessica Ventura, Director of Partnership and community activation for the New York Yankees says, "We've chosen Oldsmar Cares as the charity for tonight, we've seen what Michelle Baldwin did in the piece that ABC posted on her and the day after the hurricane, she was out in the community with her organization, trying to help everybody that they could. I know that they've helped over 200 families since the hurricanes, and that's what hope week is all about to the Yankees. We're looking for that individual that's going out, changing the world and making a difference and bringing people together and that's Michelle Baldwin."

During the ceremony, the Yankees awarded the non-profit $10,000 to continue relief efforts.